Sign to honor Ofr. Amy Caprio at Perry Hall park

PERRY HALL, Md. — A new sign honoring fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio will be unveiled in Perry Hall on Wednesday.

It will be at Honeygo Run Regional Park, on both sides of the overpass ovelooking Honeygo Boulevard.

This will be the second permanent tribute to Caprio at Honeygo Park.

A plaque was also erected there, at the Perry Paw Dog Park, back in 2019.

Wednesday's ceremony will be at 10 a.m., and is set to include county officials including County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Police Chief Robert McCullough.

Caprio's parents, sister, and niece are also expected to attend.