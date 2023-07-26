Sick juror delays trial for teen accused of Timothy Reynolds murder

BALTIMORE — The family of Timothy Reynolds will have to wait at least one more day to learn the fate of his accused killer.

That's because a juror called out sick Wednesday.

The jury has been deliberating for parts of two days and have had trouble reaching a unanimous verdict.

Defense attorneys asked for a mistrial to be declared, but the judge refused.

The ill juror was ordered to return to court Thursday morning for continued deliberations, unless they're able to produce a doctor's note excusing them.

Reynolds, 48, was gunned down last summer after confronting the now 16-year-old teen, who was squeegeeing at the time, with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors argued the teen fired multiple shots, some of which struck Reynolds in the back, indicating he was walking away at the time he was killed.

Defense attorneys claim the teen's actions were self defense.

