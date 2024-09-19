Sibling duo cuts the ribbon on new business supported by BOOST program

BALTIMORE — When two young sisters immigrated to Baltimore from Ghana, they were accepted with open arms.

Years later, they're committed to paying that hospitality forward.

Those sisters just cut the ribbon on the dede. shop on Howard Street in downtown.

Their full-service interior design firm, Décorelle, was chosen for the BOOST program or Black-Owned and Occupied Storefront Tenancy.

The program empowers Black-owned businesses to help get them storefront spaces and funding.

The sisters say it's a dream to serve Baltimore.

"She woke up one day and said, 'I want to open a storefront of luxury items, but I want to make it accessible.' And I said, I know the perfect place to do it," said Yvette.

"My name is Ellen Dede Odoi, and Ellen means to bring light and that's exactly what I'm going to do for downtown," Ellen said.

This is the first storefront for dede, but the sisters say it won't be the last.