Showing the O's some love with team themed shoes made from water bottles

BALTIMORE — The Birds are back at Camden Yards, and there's a new way to show off your Oriole spirit. It's also good for the environment.

Made Plus launched a unique line of customizable, eco-friendly footwear for Orioles fans.

The shoes are made from recycled materials, including water bottles, and offer a stylish way to support your team.

Alan Guyan, the founder of the company, also incorporates something that is familiar to all Marylanders.

"If you live in Maryland, the flag is very important. I thought it would be kind of fun to do the flag, it's a nice one. I also thought it'd be kind of fun to do O's kind of twist o it where we have this orange, we have some grays," said Guyan.

Made Plus is able to make custom shoes for fans too.

They will be out Monday for Orioles' home opener.

They'll be at the Renaissance Hotel if you wanted to check them out in person.

The Orioles face off against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.