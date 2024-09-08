Showing love to the everyday heroes

If a firefighter saves a child from a burning home, it's another day at the job.

If a paramedic revives someone on the brink of losing their life, there are no parades.

If a police officer prevents a hostile situation from turning into a nightmare, there is no instant replay or retweets singing his praises.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation wanted to show appreciation for the folks who put it all on the line on a daily basis at the B&O Railroad Museum on Saturday.

The organization held a Family Appreciation Day for first responder families.

The ceremony included interactive demonstrations with the Bomb Disposal Unit, Drone Unit, K9 Unit, Command Unit, Mounted Unit, Fire Engine & Truck, and Dive Team Rescue. In addition, those in attendance also took part in obstacle courses and games.

To top it all off, Mission BBQ catered the event, which left a lot of stomachs happy.