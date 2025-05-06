Showing appreciation to teachers at Abbottston Elementary School

BALTIMORE — If you didn't know, make sure you tell your child's teacher thanks for all they do. It's Teacher Appreciation Week!

WMAR got to visit with some of our favorite educators at Abbottston Elementary School in Baltimore Monday afternoon.

There was some goody bags from ABC and hit show "Abbott Elementary."

The bags were filled with WMAR-2 News swag.

We talked to some of the teachers about what this week means to them.

"We usually see the kids smile, and that means a great deal, but to actually hear 'thank you' and to feel thanks from someone outside coming in and saying 'thank you, we see what you do, we appreciate what you do,' it almost makes me want to tear up," one teacher said.

While the school year ends in a few weeks, "Abbott Elementary" returns to ABC this fall.