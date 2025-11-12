Should Maryland redraw its congressional maps? Gov. Moore's redistricting commission seeks input

BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moor'es Redistricting Advisory Commission met for the first time on Tuesday afternoon, seeking the opinion of Marylanders.

The state is asking for feedback on whether Marylanders support redistricting, and then maps will be drawn.

"My understanding is that no maps are going to be drawn until feedback is received from Marylanders," said Kristen Fleckenstein with the Maryland Department of Planning.

Once the maps are drawn, the state will seek more feedback on those potential Congressional districts.

"We wouldn't make any decision without Marylanders being able to see the maps," said commission chair and Senator Angela Alsobrooks.

The commission is hosting a virtual meeting where Marylanders can share their thoughts.

Click here to sign up.

If you cannot attend or want to make your voice heard in a different way, contact the commission at grac@maryland.gov.

When asked by Senate President Bill Ferguson about the timeline, Senator Angela Alsobrooks said the commission is going to be "moving quickly."

The commission is expected to host a couple of meetings before the Thanksgiving holiday.