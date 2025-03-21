Shots fired outside Glen Burnie bank Thursday afternoon, police say

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police responded to a shootout outside a Glen Burnie bank Thursday afternoon, but no injuries were reported.

It happened at about 1:20 p.m. outside M&T Bank in the Beltway Crossing shopping center on Ritchie Highway.

Witnesses reported seeing several people shooting at each other. One ran away; the other drove away in a vehicle.

Shell casings were found in the parking lot.

Anne Arundel County police are seeking two suspects. Police described them only as males, one in a blue hooded sweatshirt with black pants, and one in a black T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.