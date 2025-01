BALTIMORE — Baltimore police are investigating after shots were fired across the street from the Academy for College & Career Exploration (ACCE).

Police say the shots rang out around 3 p.m.

There were two buses with students on them waiting to leave, an MTA bus and a yellow school bus.

Officials say no students on the buses were injured, but their departures are being delayed so everyone can be evaluated.

Baltimore City police and City Schools police are investigating.