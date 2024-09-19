Shots fired during attempted robbery at bus stop in Prince George's County

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Prince George's County police are investigating after an attempted robbery led to shots fired at a bus stop.

Around 6:40 a.m., in the 15900 block of Livingston Road, two suspects approached a group of juveniles at a bus stop and announced a robbery.

Police say one suspect fired a shot in the air but no one was struck. The suspects took items from one victim and then fled the scene.

Afterwards, the victims ran.

The suspects drive away in a blue Hyundai.

If you have any information, call 1-866-411-TIPS.