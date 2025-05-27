Shot while walking: road rage incident leaves 18-year-old walking down the street injured

An 18-year-old man was shot in the wrist while walking down the street. It happened in the 2700 block of Wegworth Lane in Southwest Baltimore, Monday night.

The 18-year-old man told Baltimore Police he heard gunfire in the 2700 block of Wegworth Lane and was shot soon after.

The initial investigation has disclosed two vehicles were locked in a road rage incident when an unidentified person began shooting out of the passenger side of one of the vehicles.

The 18-year-old was hit in the wrist from the gunfire.

Consequently, both vehicles crashed in the 2700 block of Wegworth Lane.

The driver and passenger from one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured and stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Southern District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2499.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

