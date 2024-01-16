Shot fired at Brooklyn deli/convenience store

BROOKLYN, Md. — A shot was fired after an argument Friday evening in the area of Charlie Wards in Brooklyn, said Anne Arundel County police.

Officers were called for a shooting at the deli/convenience store, on 4th Street, at about 5:55 p.m. Jan. 12.

Two men got in an argument, and ran into the entrance of Charlie Wards, according to video surveillance. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a round, which hit the ground, said police.

The suspect fled in a silver sedan, and the victim was also gone when police arrived.

The victim didn't appear to be injured. Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135.