Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shot fired at Brooklyn deli/convenience store

anne arundel county police 3.jpg
File
anne arundel county police 3.jpg
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 12:22:38-05

BROOKLYN, Md. — A shot was fired after an argument Friday evening in the area of Charlie Wards in Brooklyn, said Anne Arundel County police.

Officers were called for a shooting at the deli/convenience store, on 4th Street, at about 5:55 p.m. Jan. 12.

Two men got in an argument, and ran into the entrance of Charlie Wards, according to video surveillance. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a round, which hit the ground, said police.

The suspect fled in a silver sedan, and the victim was also gone when police arrived.

The victim didn't appear to be injured. Anyone with information should call 410-222-6135.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices