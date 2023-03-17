Shop Small with Stevie: The Duckpin Consignment Adventure

TIMONIUM, Md. — A consignment shop in Baltimore County features designer items at a fraction of the cost.

The Duckpin Consignment Adventure opened a little over seven years ago. It's considered the Baltimore area's 'tallest consignment emporium.'

Stevie Daniels

There are three levels of shopping features all kinds of items. Shoppers can find items you might find at a mall or local boutiques. Brands like Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton are showcased. Prices can range from $10 to a few thousand.

Consigners can also bring their clothing to the shop. Everything inside the store is brought in from the community. A lot of the items you find in the shop still have tags on them. If you want to bring clothes, you're asked to put it on a hanger.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Consignors are encouraged to come at their convenience.

There's a special sale this weekend for St. Patrick's Day. Everything in the shop will be discounted Friday-Sunday. You can save up to 50% off.

For more information, visit Duckpin's website or follow them on social media by clicking here.