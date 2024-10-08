Watch Now
Shootout in Canton after armed teen allegedly tried robbing licensed gun carrier

Lenny Rice
BALTIMORE — A teen is in grave condition following an overnight shootout in Canton.

Baltimore Police say the 17-year-old was armed with a gun when he tried robbing a man sitting inside a vehicle on S. Haven Street.

The would-be victim happened to be legally carrying a gun.

This led to a shootout leaving the teenage suspect unresponsive. He remains in grave condition at an area hospital.

As for the 31-year-old licensed gun holder, he was also hit but is expected to survive.

He ended up leaving the scene and flagging down an officer for help on Boston Street.

No other information was released.

