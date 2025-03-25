Shooting near Pimlico Elementary School leaves man critically wounded

BALTIMORE — Pimlico Elementary School was on lockdown due to police activity in the area, school officials say.

Baltimore Police confirmed a shooting occurred in the 4800 block of Pimlico Road.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and is currently in critical condition.

A city schools spokeperson later confirmed the lockdown was lifted and the school was able to dismiss without incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should contact police at 410-396-2455.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*