Shooting investigation forces five Montgomery County schools to shelter in-place

Posted at 2:55 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 14:55:03-05

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Five Montgomery County schools were forced to shelter in-place Tuesday afternoon.

The impacted schools included Watkins Mill Elementary and High, Montgomery Village Middle, along with Whetstone and Stedwick Elementary.

Police said they were securing the area in reference to a double shooting investigation in the 9900 block of Lake Landing Road.

About an hour and-a-half later a suspect was taken into custody, allowing for the shelter in-place order to be lifted.

So far police have released no information on the suspect or victims.

What led to the shooting also remains unclear.

