Shooting in West Baltimore leaves two dead

WEST BALTIMORE — A man and woman were killed in a double shooting overnight in West Baltimore.

Around 1:23 a.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Officers located a 27-year-old man and an unidentified adult woman, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene. The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

