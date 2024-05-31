Watch Now
Shooting in the Northwest Baltimore leaves three people injured

Posted at 5:44 PM, May 31, 2024
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Just before 3:30 pm on Friday, officers arrived at the 3800 block of Hayward Avenue and discovered three victims, an unidentified male and female, and a 25-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the shooting initially occurred in the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue.

If you have any information, contact police at 410-396-2466.

You can also leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

