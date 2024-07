BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say a teen was injured in a shooting on Friday.

The victim, a 14-year-old boy, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the rear alley of the 1800 block of West Saratoga Street.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, he was initially shot in the 200 block of North Payson Street.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact police at 410-396-2488.