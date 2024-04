BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers arrived to the 4700 block of Garrison Boulevard at 10:53 am and found an unidentified male and a 36-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the male's injuries are considered life-threatening.

The woman is expected to survive.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.