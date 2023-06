LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday night.

Just before 8 p.m., officers were called to the 2900 block of Lakebrooke Circle for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to contact 410-307-2020.