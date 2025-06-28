Shooting in Gaithersburg leaves woman, three-year-old girl injured

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A shooting investigation is underway in Gaithersburg.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of McCullough Lane around 8:50 p.m. Friday night and secured several pieces of evidence.

As the investigation continued, police found that a woman and a three-year-old girl were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the relationship of the victims.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.