Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting in Gaithersburg leaves woman, three-year-old girl injured

Police lights
Scripps News
Lights on a police car.
Police lights
Posted

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A shooting investigation is underway in Gaithersburg.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of McCullough Lane around 8:50 p.m. Friday night and secured several pieces of evidence.

As the investigation continued, police found that a woman and a three-year-old girl were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the relationship of the victims.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no suspect in custody at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are