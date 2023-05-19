Watch Now
Shooting at Wheaton Metro station leaves one person injured

(Source: Raycom Media)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was injured in a shooting at the Wheaton Metro station Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the metro station on Georgia Avenue for a shooting.

Officers learned that the shooting was caused by an altercation on the escalator inside the station.

As the altercation escalated, an 18-year-old man was shot on the train platform.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

The Wheaton Metro station is closed until further notice.

The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating this shooting.

