Shooting at Wheaton Metro station leaves one person injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man was injured in a shooting at the Wheaton Metro station Thursday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the metro station on Georgia Avenue for a shooting.
Officers learned that the shooting was caused by an altercation on the escalator inside the station.
As the altercation escalated, an 18-year-old man was shot on the train platform.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening-injuries.
The Wheaton Metro station is closed until further notice.
The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating this shooting.