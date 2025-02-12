Sheriff's deputies complain of being shortchanged, while Baltimore City looks to recoup 2.3 million

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Sheriff and Mayor's Office are in the middle of a multi-million dollar arbitration battle.

According to a newly released Inspector General's Report things came to light following a November 2023 order issued by Sheriff Sam Cogen which allowed his deputies to collect an additional $15 per hour under what's called City Detail Overtime, outline in the agency labor union's Memorandum of Understanding.

The problem is Cogen allegedly told deputies they could submit City Detail Overtime for all regular hours worked, including for court hearings, rather than its intended purpose for public events and crime suppression in partnership with Baltimore Police.

As all this was going on, apparently without the City's knowledge, deputies were already being overpaid due to an error in the City's employee payment system.

Before Cogen ever issued his order, the error led to a combined $132,226.89 in over-payments.

Added with the extra $2,238,419.05 from Cogan's orders, 94 deputies received $2,370,645.94.2 more than what they were entitled to.

As result, in February 2024, the City's Bureau of Accounting and Payroll Services deactivated the Detail Overtime rates.

Baltimore City OIG

Now the union claims deputies who did in fact work overtime since then have been shortchanged. The City, however, hasn't recouped any money wrongly distributed by the system error or Cogan's order.

Cogan later denied having prior knowledge of the existing system error, instead blaming the City.

"I warned the Mayor and his labor negotiation team that the provision was wrongheaded and would end up costing the City more money than it would otherwise need to spend if they just increased the base salary pay to Sheriff’s deputies," Cogan wrote in a response letter to the Inspector General. "The Mayor’s response was to have his Law Department send me a letter admonishing me for bringing these issues to their attention, and intimating that I risked personal liability for raising them."

In their own letter, the City said Cogan's order was "unauthorized," but the Sheriff claims he received legal approval from an Assistant Attorney General.

Despite the Sheriff's Office insisting they had $2,185,073 in available funds for raises, one City employee told the Inspector General they closed out fiscal year 2024 with a $4.5 million budget deficit.

Cogan maintains he issued the order to increase deputy pay and to improve staff hiring and retention.

He also denied sending the order out before Mayor Brandon Scott could reject his request for agency pay raises.

The full report can be read here.