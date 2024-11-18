Sheriff wants to know who rammed a bulldozer into Brantwood Park playground

ELKTON, Md. — Over the weekend someone took a bulldozer to a playground in Cecil County.

It happened sometime Saturday at Brantwood Park in Elkton.

Not only did sheriff's deputies discover damage to a newer portion of the park, they also found a backhoe rammed into the playground sliding board.

The suspects caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Deputies recovered some evidence on scene, hoping it leads to the culprit(s).

But investigators need the public's help.

If you know or saw anything, detective Alyson Jackson wants to hear from you.

Detective Jackson can be reached by phone at 410-996-5500 ext. 3307, or by email at Alyson.jackson@cecilsheriffmd.gov. Anonymous tips can also be called in at 410-392-2180.

