Sheriff: Two dead after speeding driver on suspended license causes head on collision

FREDERICK, Md. — A head-on crash leaves two dead in Frederick County.

It happened Saturday around 6:30pm.

That's when 43-year-old James Henry Walker, of Dickerson, was driving south on Buckeystown Pike when his Toyota Camry crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming Hyundai Sonata driven by 31-year-old Caitlynn Nicole James, of Frederick.

Walker died on scene. James passed away at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office said Walker was speeding and driving on a suspended license.

According to online court records, Walker was cited last April for DUI and eluding police. His case was placed on the Stet docket in July.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-1046.