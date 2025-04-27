Sheriff: Suspect caught on camera going to Walmart after stabbing in Abingdon

A Sunday morning stabbing leads police in search of a suspect on the loose.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Raja Zahid Maqsood paid a visit to Walmart afterwards.

It all began around 7:24am at a home on Deerhill Circle.

That's where Maqsood allegedly stabbed the victims.

He and the victims are reportedly known to each other, but no other details were released.

The victims are expected to survive.

Here's a picture of Maqsood entering the Walmart following the incident.

Anyone seeing him is asked to call 911.

