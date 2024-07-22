Sheriff: Speeding caused crash that left two dead, including 9-year-old, in St. Mary's County

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office released their findings related to a deadly crash in Hollywood, Maryland.

On April 7, just before 10:30 am, deputies were called to the area of Three Notch Road and Tom Hodges Drive for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

Investigators determined that a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle collided with a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Tiernan Anthony Stephenson, was traveling north on Three Notch Road when the Hyundai, driven by Stephanie Robey, 36, pulled into the path of the motorcycle while trying to cross the road from Tom Hodges Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, Stephenson struck the driver's side back door and was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Robey was taken to the hospital for her injuries, while the passenger, a 9-year-old, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child later succumbed to their injuries 5 days later.

Three months later, officials confirmed that speeding was a factor in the crash.

Further investigations revealed that Tiernan was going 164 miles per hour right before the crash.

“The impact of this crash has left permanent scars on the families involved; it is devastating. Witnesses and first responders are profoundly shaken by what they saw on April 7. It has been said many times before, but our message begs repeating: driving the speed limit and maintaining focus on the road must be intentional and habitual. The social contract between all drivers is one of the most important we make; it is rooted in the truth that every life—yours, your passengers, and those of others on the road—matters to someone,” said Sheriff Steve Hall.