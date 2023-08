A suspicious package was reported in Bel Air, the Harford County Sheriff's Office says.

The following roads are closed due to police presence in the area:

East Chuchville at Main St

South Bond St at Alice

Ann Thompson St

Buildings from the courthouse north to Pennsylvania Avenue as well as Office Street have been evacuated.

Police say people should avoid the area at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available."