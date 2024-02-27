Sheriff investigating deaths of wife, husband in North East

NORTH EAST, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the deaths of a wife and husband in North East.

A neighbor initially called 911 last Thursday to report a self-inflicted shooting at a home on Tarkka Lane.

On scene deputies discovered 34-year-old Brittany Morgan Ling dead from an an apparent gunshot wound.

Her husband, Christopher Ling, was also inside at the time but investigators left the following morning without filing any charges.

Later that day Christopher called the police back to the house.

Responding deputies reportedly made contact with Christopher via cell phone, and heard what they believed to be a gunshot.

Upon arrival, Christopher told police he wished to take his own life.

A Special Response Team was called in, however, by the time they could intervene, Christopher had already shot himself.

According to Cecil County Lieutenant Mike Zack, murder-suicide isn't being ruled out, but it's still early in the investigation.

Zack did say two different weapons were used.

An autopsy is expected to shed more light on how Brittany was shot.

If you need to talk to someone, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or text "HOME" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

