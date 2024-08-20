Sheriff: Harford County elementary school music teacher admits to downloading, sharing child porn

BEL AIR, Md. — A Harford County elementary school music teacher is accused of downloading and distributing images of child pornography.

Dominic LaFrancesca has been teaching at George D. Lisby Elementary School since 2022.

Earlier in the year The Harford County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about suspicious internet usage by LaFrancesca, leading to a search and seizure warrant.

LaFrancesca reportedly admitted to routinely downloading the images and sharing them with other adults online.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the children in the pictures appeared to be between one and 13-years old.

Prior to working at George D. Lisby Elementary, LaFrancesca spent two years as a roving substitute teacher at William S. James, Dublin, Magnolia, and Bakerfield elementary schools as well as Fallston High.

LaFrancesca has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately.

"We hold our staff to the highest standards and expectations. The accusation that a staff member has violated these standards is devastating," the school system said in a statement. "We are committed to maintaining transparency and keeping all families informed during this difficult time."

Harford County Sheriff's Office Dominic LaFrancesca

The school system said a phone call would go out Tuesday night to student parents and guardians reminding them to check their emails about the events surrounding LaFrancesca.