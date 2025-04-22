Sheriff agreements with ICE safe as immigrant advocates prepare for next session

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland lawmakers floated proposals to shut down 287(g) agreements in the state, now they're expanding from three counties to seven.

Frederick, Harford and Cecil counties had them, Washington, Garrett, Carroll and St. Mary's Counties have added them this year.

These counties all allow detention workers to become deputized by ICE to check immigration statuses and detain people who are in the U.S. illegally.

"It's been a great disappointment for the entire community to see this incredible opportunity for us to end this partnership with ice that is a very, very direct link, in the way that Maryland helps carry out Trump's deportation plan, have an opportunity to pass in the legislature and not pass," said Cathryn Jackson, Policy Director with CASA.

Maryland's sheriffs enjoy the win knowing the 287(g) agreements can remain.

"Well, I think it was a clear victory for law enforcement and also for Marylanders. The program's been very effective in Frederick County, and I say that because we are the longest standing active program of any sheriff's office in the country with 287(g)," said Sheriff Chuck Jenkins of Frederick County.

For them, the agreements are beneficial to make their communities safer.

"It works to keep our community more safe by identifying those people who are committing criminal offenses in our community who shouldn't be in the country to start with and committing criminal offenses and if deemed necessary, removing them from our community," said Sheriff Jeff Gahler of Harford County.

Immigration advocates argue it makes immigrant communities less safe.

"As the Trump administration has promised, they are using every tool in their toolbox to pick up and deport as many people as possible, 287(g) is one of their number one tools to do it," said Jackson.

A proposal at the end of the legislative session popped up that would've set a state standard, ending 287(g) agreements but requiring all counties to report certain crimes to ICE.

The proposal is not supported by either side we spoke with today.

"The fact of the matter is, any collaboration with ICE, no matter what level it is, does not align with who we are and what our values are," said Jackson.

"What it did was upon conviction, which really narrows the number of people that are at the end of the process instead of at the booking at the start of the process for certain crimes, and then it negated anyone. I think it was before July 2025 when the law would have took effect. It negated all those people in the process already, so it was a joke."

CASA said they expect a bill to end the agreements to be introduced again next year.

Sheriff's are already preparing to fight the legislation in Annapolis.