Sheriff: Accidental shooting injures two people in Frederick County

Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 14:13:25-05

FREDERICK COUNTY — Two people were injured in a shooting in Frederick County on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center for the call.

When they arrived, deputies determined that the shooting was an accident.

The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to a shock trauma center. The man was taken by air and the woman by ground.

The scene was secured and officers say there is no threat to the community.

The status of the victims is unknown.

