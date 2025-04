DUNDALK, Md. — Police are asking residents in Dundalk to shelter in place while they investigate an armed barricade situation.

Officers are currently in the area of German Hill Road and Gray Manor Terrace, trying to resolve the matter.

Local schools are also on lockdown, including Battle Grove and Charlesmont Elementary, and General John Stricker Middle.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.