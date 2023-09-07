Sheila Dixon to challenge Brandon Scott for Baltimore Mayor in 2020 rematch

BALTIMORE — A 2020 rematch for Baltimore Mayor is brewing.

On Thursday former Mayor Sheila Dixon announced her fourth run for the Mayor's office.

In 2020 she narrowly lost out to the current incumbent, Brandon Scott.

Dixon previously served as the City's 49th Mayor from 2007 to 2010, before being charged with embezzlement and having to step down.

A Baltimore jury convicted her of using more than $600 worth of store gift cards intended for needy families.

Dixon was ultimately sentenced to probation and community service, allowing her to keep a City pension.

During the 2016 Democratic Mayoral primary, Dixon tried making a comeback against Catherine Pugh.

She ended up losing by under two points. Pugh would go onto be federally indicted for tax evasion, forcing her to resign and opening the door for Scott and Dixon to face-off in 2020.

So far only one other Democratic candidate has launched a campaign, that being Wendy Bozel, a Baltimore City teacher and president of the Upper Fells Point Neighborhood Association.

Businessman Bob Wallace put together an exploratory committee, indicating a potential attempt at the Mayorship.

In the 2020 election Wallace received 50,000 votes as an Independent.