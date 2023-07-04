Sheetz to reduce gas prices to $1.776 a gallon on July 4th

The holiday spirit is in full effect this July and Sheetz is joining in on the festivities.

On July 4th, Sheetz will reduce its gas prices to $1.776 a gallon.

The promotion will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 4th and will last all day long, or while promotional gallons last.

Prices will be discounted for regular, E85 (flex fuel), unleaded 88, mid-grade and premium fuel grades at all Sheetz locations.

But that's not all, Sheetz will also donate ten cents for every gallon of discounted gas sold during the promotion to the Special Olympics Maryland.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

To check if your local Sheetz sells a particular grade of gas, click here.