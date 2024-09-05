Watch Now
Sheetz open new location in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Get free coffee and help people in need.

Baltimore County's first Sheetz opened Thursday in Middle River, off Campbell Boulevard.

Sheetz says it's excited for people to experience the store for the first time.

"Come out and check out what is really an ultimate one-stop shop. They can get what they want when they want it and how they want it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz's public relations manager.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz donated $2,500 to both the Maryland Food Bank and the Special Olympics of Maryland.

Customers who brought in non-perishable food to the store got a Sheetz-branded item while supplies lasted.

There's also free self-serve coffee and soda all day long.

