Sheetz launches 'Free Gas 4 Life' contest

BALTIMORE — With prices at the pump rising, wouldn't it be nice to fill your tank up for free forever?

Well Sheetz is offering one lucky person the chance to win “Free Gas 4 Life.”

The free contest runs now through August 31.

To qualify you first have to sign up or already be a 'My Sheetz Rewardz Member.'

Then all you gotta do is opt-in to the sweepstakes either through the My Sheetz App, email, in store, or by scanning at the pump.

Once that's done you'll receive one entry to the contest.

Every additional gallon of gas pumped under a Rewardz account equals another entry.

Account holders can also gain another entry by redeeming 100 Loyalty Pointz.

Customers can track entries at the bottom of their receipt.

Once the contest ends the grand prize winner gets free fuel for life.

Six customers will get free gas for a year, while 700 others could receive a $500 Sheetz gift card.

The contest does not include high flow truck diesel and diesel exhaust fluid products.

Click here for official contest rules.

