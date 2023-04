PARKVILLE, Md. — A deadly fire in Parkville Monday morning.

Crews arrived in the 8600 block of Richmond Avenue to find a residential shed engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered an unidentified body inside the shed.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause. The victim is an adult, according to Baltimore County fire officials.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.