Sharp Dressed Man to give out free clothes to those in need

BALTIMORE — What’s that old saying, ‘If you look good, you feel good?’

Well, that’s the idea behind Sharp Dressed Man’s holiday suit giveaway.

On Saturday, the nonprofit will be giving out free dress clothes, shoes and accessories for men. Professional clothiers from the local fashion industry will be there to help measure and select the best outfits.

“Being able to pause and focus on that one gentleman and be able to help him specifically to make him feel more confident and focused is why we do this,” says Erik Blackwell, executive director. “It is unbelievable to watch the transformation that happens in about 10 minutes.”

The organization has invited men from shelters and transitional centers. However, any man is welcome to come.

The goal is to help those who need clothing jobs, court or significant life events. Like Tim, a client who came in recently with only the clothes on his back.

He left with a suit for a job interview and work attire.

“He looked at himself in the mirror and he said, ‘I didn’t think I could look this good.’ And that made me melt on the inside,” Blackwell says.

Over the years, Sharp Dressed Man has given more than 16,000 men a fresh start.

The holiday giveaway is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sharp Dressed Man is located at 250 W. Dickson Avenue in South Baltimore. For more information on how to receive or donate clothes, go here.