Shaping up for a huge impact: Baltimore barber gets a green boost from AT&T

He's a Baltimore man, father, husband, life coach, and barber.

Nathaniel Robinson is making an impact far beyond the barber’s chair—using his business to uplift his community.

Today, AT&T recognized his efforts with praise and a $2,500 donation.

Robinson’s shop is more than a place for haircuts.

He provides free back-to-school trims, mentors young barbers, and teaches men the importance of self-care and brotherhood.

“I like to help other barbers," says Robinson. "I remember when I first started, I didn’t get a lot of help from a lot of people. So I wanted to put myself out there to help young barbers. Anybody. Old, young. I just like helping people.”

With 14 years of experience, Robinson's work is now part of AT&T’s push to highlight Black-owned businesses making a difference.