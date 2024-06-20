Sexual Assault kits receive barcode tracking to increase accountability

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sexual assault kits in our state are getting barcodes that will allow victims and law enforcement to track the stages of testing.
Leading to accountability for law enforcement and testing sites.
"This tracking system means they can hold law enforcement accountable," said Governor Wes Moore.
It's something advocates have been fighting for for years.
Advocates like Angela Wharton.
"In 1996, I was raped at gunpoint in the woods in Northeast Baltimore," said Wharton at the press event for the new tracking system.
Wharton went through the testing.
She did what police and prosecutors would tell people hoping to get their attacker arrested.
"I summoned every ounce of courage within me to undergo an invasive and humiliating process called the safe examination," said Wharton.
For 20 years, she hoped her attacker would be found and brought to justice.
"The devastating news reached me, all of the evidence including my untested rape kit had been destroyed by the local police department," said Wharton.
Now, survivors like Wharton will be able to know exactly where their kit is in the testing process.
Even able to put pressure on law enforcement for not getting the testing done.
"So if a survivor logs in and sees that it's been sitting in an evidence locker they can contact that agency and say what's going on with my case I can see that it's been sitting in the locker since x date," said a member of the Attorney General's office.
Survivors of sexual assault will receive the tracking details when their exam is finished.
