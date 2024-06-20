Sexual Assault kits receive barcode tracking to increase accountability

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sexual assault kits in our state are getting barcodes that will allow victims and law enforcement to track the stages of testing.

​

​Leading to accountability for law enforcement and testing sites.

​​

​"This tracking system means they can hold law enforcement accountable for effectively and efficiently holding law enforcement accountable," said ​Governor Wes Moore.

​

​It's something advocates have been fighting for for years.

​

​Advocates like Angela Wharton.

​

​"In 1996, I was raped at gunpoint in the woods in Northeast Baltimore," said Wharton at the press event for the new tracking system.

​

Wharton went through the testing.

​

​She did what police and prosecutors would tell people hoping to get their attacker arrested.

​

​"I summoned every ounce of courage within me to undergo an invasive and humiliating process called the safe examination," said Wharton.

​

​For 20 years, she hoped her attacker would be found and brought to justice.

​

​"The devastating news reached me, all of the evidence including my untested rape kit had been destroyed by the local police department," said Wharton.

​

​Now, survivors like Wharton will be able to know exactly where their kit is in the testing process.

​

​Even able to put pressure on law enforcement for not getting the testing done.

​

​"So if a survivor logs in and sees that it's been sitting in an evidence locker they can contact that agency and say what's going on with my case I can see that it's been sitting in the locker since x date," said a member of the Attorney General's office.

​

​Survivors of sexual assault will receive the tracking details when their exam is finished.