Severna Park makes list of fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in U.S.

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County's Severna Park made the list of the fastest-growing wealthy suburbs in the country - as did three communities in Montgomery County.

Severna Park was ranked 25th fastest-growing wealthy suburb by researchers at the personal-finance site GOBankingRates.com.

The community, which has a median income of $168,000 and an average home value of $708,100, grew by more than 2 percent.

Known for its waterfront culture and the scenic Severn River, along with proximity to Annapolis (and, of course, both Baltimore and D.C.), Severna Park currently has about 40,000 people.

Montgomery County had three neighborhoods make the list - including the rapidly-developing Clarksburg, which grew by more than 24 percent, to roughly 29,000 people.

Clarksburg was ranked 5th on the list.

Bethesda came in 13th place (it grew by more than 8 percent), and Olney was in 26th place (it grew by more than 2 percent).

