Severn shooting leaves three injured, including 14-year-old

SEVERN, Md. — A Sunday evening shooting in Severn left three people injured, including a 14-year-old boy.

Shots rang out on Tomlinson Court around 9:40pm.

Responding officers found three wounded victims inside different homes on Durness and Monaegan Courts.

At least one victim suffered life threatening injuries, although it's unclear which one.

The victims are all males ages 14, 31 and 34. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police revealed no potential or motive or suspect(s) in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.