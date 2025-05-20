Several students injured after three-vehicle crash involving school bus in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Fire & Rescue is currently on the scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 12000 block of Old Annapolis Road at Linganore High School.

A spokesperson with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office told WMAR that two students from the bus and 1 driver of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

All other students were unified with a parent or taken home by an alternate bus.