Several people displaced after apartment fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Several people are searching for a place to stay following an apartment fire in West Baltimore this morning.

“I said 'oh my God the building is on fire,'" said Dee Tal, who lives in the building next door.

People living at the Roslyn Garden Apartments were startled this morning as a fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Tuesday Hawkins lives next door and was working when she started smelling smoke.

“I walked through the house, my house was fine, I continued to work and I started smelling smoke again and I don’t know, something told me to look out the balcony, I looked out the balcony and saw black smoke coming through the staircase," said Hawkins.

Hawkins rushed to grab her son and get out of the apartment.

“That was probably the worst experience I probably ever had to experience, I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get through the door. Like I was thinking about going through the window through my bedroom, like I wasn’t trying to go back to the front but my apartment wasn’t smoky so I went for the door and got out of there… it was scary," said Hawkins.

Hawkins said she’ll likely stay with family tonight since there was some damage to her apartment after she got out.

Baltimore Fire Department hasn’t said what started the fire or if anyone was injured.