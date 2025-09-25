Several Maryland Republicans endorse Moore for governor

BALTIMORE — Several Republicans from around Maryland endorsed Governor Wes Moore in his reelection bid.

The list includes three current mayors in rural Maryland. Mayor Travis Marion of Rising Sun, Mayor Judy Hamilton of Westernport and Mayor Jack Coburn of Lonaconing.

“I’ve been the mayor here for twenty seven years, until 2023 we often wondered if the folks in Annapolis remembered us. But, when our water treatment system failed in January of 2023, he was here on his first days in office to ensure that the people of our community had access to clean drinking water," said Coburn in the release sent out by Moore's campaign.

The endorsement comes as several Republican challengers are entering the primary race.

Ed Hale recently flipped from a Democrat to Republican with eyes on a showdown with Moore in the general election.

"You know, I don't care about the party affiliation as much as I care about doing the right thing, and that's what I'm doing," said Hale.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey announced he's exploring running for governor earlier this month.

“As Minority Leader, I represent not only Republicans across Maryland — but also moderates who want balance in Annapolis,” said Hershey. “Since the beginning of the year, Marylanders from across the state have asked me to weigh a campaign for governor.

Candidates have until February of next year to file to run.