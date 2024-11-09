Watch Now
Several Maryland Board of Elections received bomb threats Friday, officials say

Officials say there have been bomb threats made to several Maryland Board of Elections.

Election officials were in the middle of counting ballots when the threats were received.

State Administrator of Elections Jared DeMarinis took to X to say he has zero tolerance for threats against election officials.

"We are working with law enforcement and federal partners on these latest incidents. NOTHING will deter us from our mission. It is unacceptable," DeMarinis said.

He confirmed that buildings were evacuated and everyone was safe.

Baltimore County Police say they were made aware of the threats and are currently investigating.

"Safety is top concern- but we WILL resume canvassing tomorrow. Cowardly threats whether from abroad or not shall not deter us. You have failed. Our democracy is strong, our staff is strong, our mission will be accomplished. Every vote counts, count every vote," DeMarinis said.

