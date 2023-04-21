Several local events planned for Earth Day 2023

BALTIMORE — Saturday is Earth Day and there are several events in the area happening on Friday to jump start the weekend.

For more than 50 years, Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 to raise awareness about protecting the environment.

This year's earth day theme is “Invest In Our Planet.” Some of the events focus on giving back to the environment, while others celebrate ways to protect it.

Volunteers from Constellation will be replanting two large rain gardens in Harris Creek Park in Canton at 9 a.m. Friday.

Volunteers will be out cleaning the park, taking care of the rain garden, and planting new native plans to help to filter pollution from storm water runoff coming off Boston Street.

One way of protecting the environment is moving away from gas-powered vehicles.

Baltimore city Public Schools will host an electric school bus celebration at Holabird Academy at 10 a.m. Friday.

Baltimore city schools partnered with a company called Highland Electric Fleets to add 25 new electric school buses to the school system's fleet.

They plan to have the buses charged up and ready to go for the 2023-2024 school year starting this fall.

The new electric buses will not only protect the environment with a cleaner, quieter bus ride but the new buses also will help Baltimore city schools save money.

Officials said city schools will pay less for the new electric buses than what it currently pays to own, operate, and maintain its diesel buses, thanks to rebates from the EPA’s clean school bus program.

Many companies, cities and counties have several activities in which people can participate this weekend.

