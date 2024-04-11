Several donated above legal dollar limit to Brandon Scott's Mayoral campaign

BALTIMORE — At least eight financial donors to Mayor Brandon Scott's reelection committee contributed well above the legal limit under campaign finance laws.

Maryland allows individuals to donate up to $6,000 to any particular political candidate during each four-year-election cycle.

This latest cycle began January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2026.

According to the state's Campaign Information Reporting System, Scott received over $74,000 from the eight donors, equating to nearly $26,000 more than what's lawfully permitted.

The list of donors are named below. Each made multiple contributions to Scott's campaign since January 2023.



Mark Sapperstein, of 28 Walker LLC., a real estate company

Thibault Manekin, of Seawell Property Management & Development

Alan Ingraham, of Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors

Dan Bythewood, of La Cite Development out of New York

Mark Caplan, of The Time Group

James Haden, of The Baltimore Recycling Center

Brandon Wylie, of Fleurs D’Ave, a florist company

Jeffrey Hargrave, of Mahogany Inc.

Records show Bythewood donated the most at $12,000, followed by Haden and Sapperstein, who each gave $11,000.

According to the Scott campaign, half of Bythewood's donations were supposed to be placed under La Cite. The campaign says the error has been corrected.

They also claim that Sapperstein and Ingraham have been refunded the overage amounts. Both men also gave to the campaign of Former Mayor Sheila Dixon, the likely candidate to face Scott in the General Election.

“Out of approximately 7,000 contributions from 4,813 donors, we corrected 9 administrative errors, several of which were simple typos," said Scott Campaign spokesperson Nick Machado. "In total these corrections represented less than 1 percent of the $1.6 milliom raised thus far through the cycle.”